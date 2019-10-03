Zimbabwe: $20m Shot in Arm for Mashava's King Mine

Government has availed $20 million for the revival of Mashava-based King Mine with full-scale operations expected to resume soon following successful de-watering process.

The re-opening of the asbestos mine is expected to create employment for an estimated 4 500 people in Masvingo province.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said the Government intervention was a step in the right direction.

He said the completion of the de-watering works was a milestone achievement towards bringing the mine, which closed shop in 2004, back into full production.

"The de-watering process took over a year to complete. Now that it has been completed, the mine is now ready to fully operate.

"Currently, the mining staff are maintaining machinery ahead of the re-opening of the mine. As a province, we applaud the Government for chipping in with the funding," said Minister Chadzamira.

The minister also commended efforts by the mine's management to resume operations.

"The efforts made by King Mine management to revive operations are commendable," he said.

According to Minister Chadzamira, the revival of the mine was Masvingo's efforts to meet the provincial devolution target of at least US$ 8 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

The Herald understands that the mine's management has mobilised at least $14 million from the sale of some of its infrastructure to Great Zimbabwe University.

In addition, the company has also been working on the mine dumpsite, where explorations have shown that the dumpsite also contains other minerals.