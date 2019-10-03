Malawi: Opposition MPs Reject Ambush Over Mwapasa Confirmation As Police IG

3 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

First deputy speaker Madalitso Kazombo on Wednesday adjourned parliament 30 minutes earlier than scheduled as opposition lawmakers rejected the government move to ambush the legislators on the confirmation of embattled acting police Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa.

This was after Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa asked the House to adopt a motion to vary order paper and print a new one which would have born the confirmation of Mwapasa and Joseph Nangantani as auditor general.

This caused commotion in the 193-strong House as opposition lawmakers vehemently rejected this, saying they needed enough notice to debate the issue.

Dowa east MP Richard Chimwendo Banda accused Nankhumwa of flouting House procedures when introducing such matters in the House.

"The House is a House of procedures and rules. The procedures and the rules have not been followed here," said Chimwendo Banda.

He asked why Mwapasa should be confirmed IG when there is already another police chief, Rodney Jose, whom he said had just proceeded on leave and was yet to retire.

But Nankhumwa said all procedures and rules were followed before he introduced the matter into the House.

He said the Business Committee of parliament, the political leadership of the House, has endorsed the subject matter, saying this was why it appeared on the order paper.

Nankhumwa said the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of parliament had been meeting to scrutinize the qualifications of Mwapasa.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.