Botswana: Masisi in Door to Door Campaign Drive

Francistown — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday took his campaign trail to four constituencies of Tati East, Francistown West, Francistown South and Francistown East.

He engaged in public interactions and door to door campaigns in an attempt to woo votes for Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ahead of the October 23 general election.

The President, whose first stop was Tati Siding, galvanised his troops and implored them to come out in large numbers and vote for the party's parliamentary candidate, Dr Douglas Letsholathebe.

President Masisi said Dr Letsholathebe was a capable individual who would be of great value to both the party and the country if voted to parliament.

He also cautioned BDP members against dragging their feet on polling day, highlighting that this would be a grave mistake.

The 2019 general election, he noted, were different from those in 2014 because the party was under siege from all angles. Therefore, he said they had to re-double their efforts to retain Tati East.

President Masisi encouraged those in the opposition not to shy away from casting votes for his party since it had their interests at heart.

He said the BDP should work tirelessly to lure both the Botswana Movement for Democracy and Alliance for Progressives members back into their fold.

In Francistown West, President Masisi informed voters that the purpose of any political party was to convince as many people as possible to buy into their programmes, noting that the BDP manifesto sought to improve livelihoods.

BDP programmes, Dr Masisi explained, were well thought out and realistic.

This, he added, was reason enough for Batswana to cast votes for them and continue putting their trust in BDP's prudent economic management.

He implored the party members to enter every homestead to solicit votes for BDP candidate, Mr Ignatius Moswaane.

He added that this election season was complex and required voters to be cautious when voting.

In Francistown South, President Masisi said he wanted BDP members to take back the constituency from the opposition.

He urged them to work tirelessly to send Mr Modiri Lucas to Parliament. He told them to ignore unrealistic promises from opposition parties.

Former Selebi Phikwe East MP, Mr Nonofho Molefhi, urged voters in the constituency to put their faith in the BDP since it had proven over time to be the only party that could deliver on its promises.

He explained that theirs was the only party that could translate its manifesto into real life service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Francistown East, the BDP leader urged BDP faithful to intensify their efforts to send Mr Buti Billy back to Parliament to finish all the projects that the constituency desired.

President Masisi said he wanted to work with Mr Billy to deliver a prosperous Botswana.

Dr Masisi also urged them to consider themselves as Batswana first before their tribe, noting that this kind of thinking was good for nation building.

Francistown, under the BDP leadership, he noted played a key role in the liberation of Southern Africa.

Therefore, Dr Masisi explained that leaders of some of these countries always told him how much they appreciated the role the city played when they sought refuge here.

The President also told BDP members that the contribution of one of the city's pioneering politicians, Mr Phillip Matante would be recognized with the naming of the Francistown International Airport after him.

Consequently, he said the Thapama Junction and Francistown Sports Complex would also be named after some of the city's outstanding leaders as recognition of their sacrifices to public service.

Source : BOPA