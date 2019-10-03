Botswana: Independence Legends Tourney for Charity

Mochudi — Residents of Mochudi and surrounding areas on Monday gathered to enjoy the Independence Day football extravaganza at Mochudi Rovers grounds.

Football lovers were taken down memory lane by yesteryear players who raised money for a charitable course.

With the tourney being on its second year, legends of Township Rollers, Mogoditshane Fighters, Extension Gunners and Mankwe Masters from South Africa took on each other as they looked to being crowned champions.

Mogoditshane Fighters went on to claim the bragging rights of the tournament when they beat Extension Gunners 2-0 in the final, courtesy of goals from Stan Tsonope and Busang Rasefako.

Speaking in an interview after the final, event organiser, Sugar Molefhe said he was impressed by the number of people who turned up for the football spectacle, noting that this time around, they had decided to make the tournament a charitable event, with the aim of giving back to the less privileged members of society.

"We have decided to help out the blind pupils at Linchwe Junior Secondary School with various things such as toiletries, sporting equipment, books and stationery," he said, adding that there were still tallying up how much was raised.

Molefhe said such pupils were boarders at the school and some of them came from far places, which made it difficult for parents to buy them necessities, hence the pledge to help with proceeds from the football tournament.

He said they also realised that even though some of these pupils were excellent athletes, having won medals at various competitions in the past, they did not have the necessary equipment.

"We are not only looking at athletes, but also those that performed exceptionally well academically," he continued.

Molefhe thanked football lovers and everyone that came to rally behind the initiative, saying this was a spirit of unity that Batswana should pride themselves in.

He said it was up to people to uplift each other and make positive contributions to the community they lived in.

He said he was already planning for next year's event.

He indicated that in future, they would engage football lovers more to see how to grow the event and make everyone a part of this charitable drive.

Molefhe said he was also impressed by the security of the day and how they executed their mandate and also thanked everyone who exhibited good behaviour and enjoyed themselves responsibly.

"Batswana have always been a peaceful nation and I do not see it changing anytime soon and we should always strive to live and relate to each other with dignity, respect and love," he said.

Source : BOPA