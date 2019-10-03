Namibia: All Blacks Send Out Ominous Warning

New Zealand sent out an emphatic warning to Namibia as they beat Canada 63-0 at the Rugby World Cup in Oita on Wednesday.

It was the biggest victory margin yet at the Rugby World Cup, and an ominous performance ahead of their next match against Namibia in Tokyo on Sunday.

The All Blacks made history by fielding three brothers - Beauden, Jordi and Scott Barrett - in a test match for the first time and they all got on the score board in a nine-try romp.

They took the lead with a penalty try after only four minutes, while Jordi Barrett dotted down four minutes later after a perfect cross-kick by Richie Mu'onga.

Their veteran centre Sonny Bill Williams went over after a fine dummy, while Beauden Barrett scored a fourth try after a fine grubber kick by Williams, and with Mu'onga converting all four, they led 28-0 at half time.

With second half replacement Brad Weber making an immediate impact, they scored four tries in quick succession through Weber, Rieko Ioane, Scott Barrett and Shannon Frizzell to go 56-0 ahead, before Weber sealed their victory with a second try midway through the second half.

The All Blacks took their foot off the pedal in the final stages, while they also wasted two clear chances through uncharacteristic knock-ons, but on the whole they were in a different league, setting the match alight with their pace off the mark, their brilliant passing and supportive play.

Canada gave a plucky performance and were unfortunate not to score a try when fly half Peter Nelson broke clear, but was tackled by Beauden Barrett a few metres from the try line.

After the match, Nelson said they had gained a lot of experience in defeat.

"The speed the All Blacks play at is incredible. We probably aren't used to that. We probably haven't played at that pace or with that high intensity in a test match and it can only stand us in good stead going forward. With that under our belts now we know we have two huge games ahead."

Jordie Barrett, meanwhile, said the match had meant a lot to the Barrett family.

"None of them are here tonight, too busy milking cows and doing stuff at home. Mum and dad have sent some texts, so it makes it extra special."

On the three brothers having a great time:

"We're having a ball. It's 10 years ago or whatever when we used to play in the backyard and talk about going to the World Cup and used to heckle each other about having a kick to win the World Cup, so it's just cool to be here and be able to play together. It was a lot of fun out there tonight."

Namibia coach Phil Davies, meanwhile, said at a press conference on Tuesday that they had a plan for the All Blacks.

"We're going to look to rotate and our tactical plan is to look to hold onto the ball against their line speed and get round the corner quickly to disrupt their attack. We've been building different parts of our performance. We want to get better and better as we go along," he said.

"It's a massive opportunity and a challenge for our boys to pit their rugby thinking and physical prowess against the best team in the world. That's what we learned from playing them four years ago and nothing's changed. They're a very efficient rugby team and we've got to deal with their efficiency," he added.

Regarding the injuries in the Namibian camp, Davies said he was hopeful that they would recover in time for Sunday's match.

"Rohan Kitshoff, Cliven Loubser and Darryl de La Harpe have a few bangs but they're recovering. If they're not ready for this week hopefully they'll be ready for the next one. A couple may be ready for this weekend so we're pretty healthy."

Namibia's open training session in Machida was well supported by the Japanese community, sand Jones said it meant a lot to the team.

"It's important to get the boys involved in the local community. There has been more than150 people watching, more than 100 children turned up (to run through training drills with the Namibian players) so it's been brilliant. The open training was a good session. Mark (Jones) put it about. Thank God he didn't get injured like I did last week."