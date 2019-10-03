South Africa: We Have a Game Changer - a Decade of Daily Maverick

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick

This week we put the final touches to the manuscript of Daily Maverick's 10th anniversary book that tries to do justice to our adventures in news land.

"The only time I was slightly nervous was when we got this WhatsApp from the group saying, 'Here are the names of lawyers, if your house gets raided'. And then I worried about my children, and I worried about what it would mean for them to have the house raided. I grew up in apartheid South Africa, and those guys would have raided my house within five minutes if they'd known we had all those documents. I thought it was unlikely, but I made sure that the files weren't in my house. I took them somewhere safe, just so that it wasn't there. We had instructions to throw it out the window, or stand on it, which I would have done."

-- excerpt from the prologue of "We Have a Game Changer. A decade of Daily Maverick"

We don't remember exactly whose bright idea it was to embark on another huge project in 2019, the year we exploded in size and reach. It was one of those situations where the initial burst of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

