Africa: Manufacturing App Platform Tulip Raises a U.S.$39.5 Million Series B

Back in 2017, Tulip raised a $13 million Series A, with help from NEA, Pitango Venture Capital and a handful of investors who were already on board for its seed round. Now the Somerville, Mass. startup is back with a Series B that's three times that.

Germany tool maker DMG MORI has joined the ranks for a $39.5 million round along with the aforementioned names and Vertex Ventures. This latest round finds the manufacturing software company looking to grow its presence among small and medium enterprise businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.