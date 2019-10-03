South Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls for Active Citizenry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on communities to play their part to help South Africa reach its full potential.

"Let us each commit to playing our part in helping this country attain its full potential. Let the words 'thuma mina, send me' resound once again across the length and breadth of the land. Your country needs you," said President Ramaphosa.

The President made this call at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Wednesday where he joined the church as it marked its 40th anniversary celebration.

Rhema Bible Church played a significant role in the struggle against apartheid, most notably rejecting the then Group Areas Act. It was through the acts of ordinary men and women that led to the toppling of the apartheid government, said the President.

This, said the President, is a reminder that there can be no greater calling than to be of service to one's fellow man.

"Do not think [of] your contribution [as] too small. Do not despair that you cannot make a difference," he said at the gathering.

The President also paid tribute to Senior Pastor Ray McCauley for standing on the right side of history when it was unfashionable to do so.

McCauley, who celebrated his 70th birthday a day shy of his ministry's 40th anniversary, prayed for the President.

"We honour your contribution. We value it. And for it we thank you. May you continue to build on this legacy as we look forward to another 40 years and beyond," said the President.

President Ramaphosa also emphasised the importance and role of the church in efforts to bring about social cohesion and the creation of safe communities.

These, said the President, rank among the priorities of the sixth administration of government. This follows the recent spate of violence against foreign nationals.

"We have come out of a period of difficulty, but this has only strengthened our resolve. Indeed we have looked on the tempest, but we are not shaken," said the President.

He also called on the church to continue championing the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

"I continue to be impressed by these many programmes, and in particular the Band of Brothers, that supports men in their personal journeys to be better husbands, fathers, sons and members of their community.

"This is a cause dear to me, because I said in the joint sitting of Parliament convened two weeks ago to debate GBV, men must be at the forefront of driving change in their communities," he said.

On the current economic challenges, President Ramaphosa assured congregants that plans are in place to address the sluggish economic growth and job creation.

"Building on the work done over the last 20 months, we are putting in place the final elements of a comprehensive growth strategy that will guide our national effort to create jobs and inclusive growth," he said.