Zimbabwe Gems Shift Focus to African Netball Championships

3 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

After charming the sporting world with their superb performances in their maiden dance at the Netball World Cup, Zimbabwe will be eager to continue improving when their lineup against the continent's heavyweights in the 2019 African Netball Championships later this month.

The Gems, as the national netball team is affectionately known will take part in the African Championships which will be held from October 16 to 23 in Cape Town, South Africa, which is their first major tournament since the World Cup held in Liverpool, England.

Zimbabwe will join seven other teams who include hosts South Africa, defending champions Uganda along with Botswana, Kenya, Malawi and Zambia.

Zimbabwe coach Lloyd Makunde says they need to work around the clock to maintain the bar they set after their impressive debut Netball World Cup appearance.

"Obviously, we are expecting a tough competition considering we had a good run at the World Cup.

"So, almost everyone, including the minnows, would want to beat us since we had a success story at the World Cup," Makunde said.

"We set ourselves a bar, so we have to maintain it. We have to pull up our socks and play better than we did at the World Cup."

The African Championships will provide Zimbabwe with an opportunity to rebuild the squad as they look to fill the void left seasoned players, including captain Perpetua Siyachitema, prolific goal-shooter Pauline Jani and Rudo Karume, who called time on their international careers after the World Cup.

The Zimbabwe Gems finished eighth in their maiden Vitality Netball World Cup appearance where their performances warmed the hearts of many supporters across the world.

The Gems posted three victories against Northern Ireland, Sri Lanka and Barbados, despite shoddy preparations and threats of boycotts during the tournament over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

Uganda have won the last two editions of the African Netball Championships following their back to back victories in 2017 and 2018 editions held in Uganda and Zambia, although the continent's top two ranked nations South Africa and Malawi did not feature due to international commitments.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.