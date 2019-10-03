South Africa: Suspected Stolen Goods and Counterfeit Bank Notes Seized As He SAPS Leads Integrated Operation Okae Molao Yeoville

3 October 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A suspect was arrested during a joint crime prevention operation conducted on Wednesday, 02 October 2019, in Yeoville after police seized over 40 laptops and 8 flat screen television sets, all suspected to have been stolen; and counterfeit bank notes amounting to over R12 000-00.

The public also played a valuable role in the planning of this operation as Police pounced on illegal activities and businesses in Rocky Street, Harrison Street and Plein Street and confiscated counterfeit goods at an estimated value of over R9 million.

Police closed down a liquor trading outlet, issuing a fine for contravention of Gauteng Liquor Board conditions.

A second suspect was arrested and handed over to Commercial Crime Investigators when Police swooped in on a shop across Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD and found the shop to be trading illegally as a gambling spot.

Earlier this year in June, Police Minister General Bheki Cele visited and engaged with the community of Yeoville to address the community's complaints about crime and policing in the area.

Gauteng Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has since the June 2019 Ministerial Imbizo in Yeoville, ensured that regular operations are conducted where police have to date: shut down a number of illegal liquor outlets and guesthouses where drugs-dealing and prostitution were taking place, also rescuing a number of young girls some of whom were allegedly kidnapped and used as sex workers. A number of illegal churches have also been closed down on contravention of City of Johannesburg by-laws; and also addressed hijacked and bad buildings and confiscated counterfeit goods. Police also arrested undocumented foreign nationals during some of the operations.

During operations 'Okae Molao' police arrested five hundred and twenty nine suspects for various crimes murder, hijackings and robbery,amounts the arrested suspects eighty two were arrested for gender base violence cases rape assault and domestic violence related cases.

The operation will continue until crime in the area is brought down to its lowest.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.