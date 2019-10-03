South Africa: Suspected Stolen Goods and Counterfeit Bank Notes Seized As He SAPS Leads Integrated Operation Okae Molao Yeoville

press release

A suspect was arrested during a joint crime prevention operation conducted on Wednesday, 02 October 2019, in Yeoville after police seized over 40 laptops and 8 flat screen television sets, all suspected to have been stolen; and counterfeit bank notes amounting to over R12 000-00.

The public also played a valuable role in the planning of this operation as Police pounced on illegal activities and businesses in Rocky Street, Harrison Street and Plein Street and confiscated counterfeit goods at an estimated value of over R9 million.

Police closed down a liquor trading outlet, issuing a fine for contravention of Gauteng Liquor Board conditions.

A second suspect was arrested and handed over to Commercial Crime Investigators when Police swooped in on a shop across Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD and found the shop to be trading illegally as a gambling spot.

Earlier this year in June, Police Minister General Bheki Cele visited and engaged with the community of Yeoville to address the community's complaints about crime and policing in the area.

Gauteng Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has since the June 2019 Ministerial Imbizo in Yeoville, ensured that regular operations are conducted where police have to date: shut down a number of illegal liquor outlets and guesthouses where drugs-dealing and prostitution were taking place, also rescuing a number of young girls some of whom were allegedly kidnapped and used as sex workers. A number of illegal churches have also been closed down on contravention of City of Johannesburg by-laws; and also addressed hijacked and bad buildings and confiscated counterfeit goods. Police also arrested undocumented foreign nationals during some of the operations.

During operations 'Okae Molao' police arrested five hundred and twenty nine suspects for various crimes murder, hijackings and robbery,amounts the arrested suspects eighty two were arrested for gender base violence cases rape assault and domestic violence related cases.

The operation will continue until crime in the area is brought down to its lowest.