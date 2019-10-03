South Africa: Gautrain Sandton Station to Get Water Back After Court Order Against City of Johannesburg

analysis

Gautrain commuters can expect water supply to resume on Thursday after a crippling three weeks of no water which has affected daily operations at the Sandton station.

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, announced at a media briefing at the Gautrain offices in Midrand that water would be reconnected at the Gautrain Sandton station on Thursday 3 October -- after the supply had been cut for three weeks.

On 6 September 2019 Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba ordered the city to cut the water supply to the station until R8-million in outstanding debt accrued by landlord and alleged Gupta-linked company Cedar Park had been paid. But the company is facing liquidation and it seems it will not be paying the debt now -- or ever.

Concessionaire, Bombela Concession Company, which had claimed unfair treatment after paying its water accounts in full, took the matter to the South Gauteng High Court after the City refused to negotiate an out-of-court solution to the billing problem between itself and Cedar Park. Bombela and the City of Johannesburg have now come to a settlement agreement that has been made an Order of the Court, whereby the city has agreed to...