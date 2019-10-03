South Africa: Ramaphosa, Mboweni and the Thousand-Humped Camel

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The ANC has said it will adopt some of the proposals in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's economic plan. Does this mean South Africa is on the verge of an economic upturn? Don't hold your breath.

It is well-known that the ANC has found it difficult to formulate economic policy, and that this is one of the reasons why SA's economy is slowing so dramatically. Within this environment, the proposals by the Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni that were released by the National Treasury several weeks ago were like a depth charge going off in already turbulent waters.

Now, the party has said it will adopt some of the proposals in the plan. But comment on some of the more difficult issues, such as selling state-owned entities and changing labour laws to make it easier to hire and fire workers, has been delayed. No one should be surprised.

The ANC has, over the years, adopted various economic policies and initiatives, almost none of which have led to positive change. The most important of these was the National Development Plan (NDP), which was adopted to acclamation by ANC delegates at the Mangaung Conference in 2012. This is surely the most explicit backing the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

