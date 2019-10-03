South Africa: Promises, Promises - ANC Must Make Good On Its Talk of Economic Reform

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

The National Executive Committee of the ANC has given unequivocal support to key areas highlighted by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's economic growth plan. Now we need to see this support translated into tangible action.

The ANC is an interesting beast. Over the past 18 months, NEC statements have not always been economically coherent. Six weeks ago, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni released a growth plan for the SA economy that proposed to increase South Africa's growth rate by 2.3 percentage points per year.

There was nothing groundbreaking in the plan - though it did tread on a lot of previously sacred ground. The most contentious area was the increased private sector participation in the energy, telecoms and transportation sectors.

In the latest NEC statement, the ANC did not directly refer to the finance minister's plan, but unequivocally supported all the key areas the plan had highlighted. More interesting were the explicit references that "public-private partnerships, especially in aviation and energy and other areas, will be critical".

It went on to say that "There is a renewed appreciation by the NEC of the roles of the private sector and labour as key partners for growth." In ANC speak, this is the most...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.