South Africa: Promises, Promises - ANC Must Make Good On Its Talk of Economic Reform

opinion

The National Executive Committee of the ANC has given unequivocal support to key areas highlighted by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's economic growth plan. Now we need to see this support translated into tangible action.

The ANC is an interesting beast. Over the past 18 months, NEC statements have not always been economically coherent. Six weeks ago, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni released a growth plan for the SA economy that proposed to increase South Africa's growth rate by 2.3 percentage points per year.

There was nothing groundbreaking in the plan - though it did tread on a lot of previously sacred ground. The most contentious area was the increased private sector participation in the energy, telecoms and transportation sectors.

In the latest NEC statement, the ANC did not directly refer to the finance minister's plan, but unequivocally supported all the key areas the plan had highlighted. More interesting were the explicit references that "public-private partnerships, especially in aviation and energy and other areas, will be critical".

It went on to say that "There is a renewed appreciation by the NEC of the roles of the private sector and labour as key partners for growth." In ANC speak, this is the most...