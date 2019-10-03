South Africa: Godongwana's U-Turn On Using Prescribed Assets to Bail Out SOEs

analysis

Enoch Godongwana, the ANC's head of economic transformation, said the party has not decided on the prescribed assets proposal, which would compel asset managers to direct pension savings to state-owned entities or government's broader developmental goals.

The ANC's economic policy guru has struck a more cautious tone on prescribed assets, saying the party has not decided to raid private and public pension savings to raise money for bailing out debt-laden state-owned entities (SOEs) such as Eskom and South African Airways.

Instead, the party wants to investigate the possibility of using pension savings to support SA's broader social and developmental agenda, said Enoch Godongwana, the ANC's head of economic transformation.

"What is fundamental about this debate is how we should direct our domestic savings, as small as they are, in a manner that achieves our developmental goals. Among the goals would be growth, employment and transforming the economy to reflect the demographics of the country," said Godongwana on Tuesday 1 October.

Godongwana, who is also the newly appointed chairperson of state-owned development financier the Development Bank of Southern Africa, was speaking at the release of the 2019 annual BEE.conomics survey on transformation in the asset management industry, which is compiled by...