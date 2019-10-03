South Africa: Public Protector Cannot Substantiate Bathabile Dlamini Complaint - but Slams IPID's Mcbride

analysis

Releasing 17 separate reports on Wednesday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane stressed that her office was busy strengthening constitutional democracy. Two of the figures escaping censure in her latest reports were former Cabinet ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Mildred Oliphant, while targets of criticism were IPID's Robert McBride and the University of Cape Town.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's latest reports offer her critics less ammunition than previously to claim that the public protector is using her position to serve particular political agendas. Absent from the batch released on Wednesday: investigations into complaints laid by the EFF, and investigations into Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan or President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead, the 17 new reports largely focus on issues which should be the public protector's bread and butter: irregular appointments, irregular tender awards and fruitless expenditure, largely at the level of individual municipalities or provincial departments.

These kinds of investigations do not make for sexy headlines. They are what Mkhwebane's predecessor Thuli Madonsela used to refer to as "Gogo Dlamini" cases: ones in which ordinary South Africans who are wronged by the state turn to the office of the public protector in the hope of finding redress.

Sometimes the stakes involved are highly limited: one of...