East Africa: The 9th Edition of East Africa's Travel Expo Kicks Off in Nairobi

2 October 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Tasneem Hassanali

Nairobi — The ninth edition of East Africa's leading travel expo, Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) has kicked off today at the Kenyatta International Conference Center in Nairobi.

The three day travel expo has attracted over 200 African exhibitors who are meeting with over 150 buyers from 25 key source markets globally.

The expo has attracted several participants from Tanzania led by the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB)Wellworth group of companies, Asilia, The African Tulip/The Retreat at Ngorongoro, and Bluebay hotels Zanzibar.

Others are Mawe Lodges Tanzania, Lake Natron Camp, Grumeti Migration Camp, Mada Adventures Aloft Balloon Safaris, Ziwani Lodge and Nomad Tanzania.

Also in attendance is Kibo Palace, Karibu camps and Lodges

Ang'ata camps and Safaris Tanzania.

According to Kenya Tourism Board MKTE presents an opportunity to access a gathering of East Africa's tourism leaders, policy makers, leading tourism products, global buyers and media.

The hosted buyers had the opportunity to experience part of Kenya on an authentic five-day fam trips which featured almost 30 highlights of the country before the expo.

Some of the places they explored were Aberdare National Park, Samburu National Reserve, Mount Kenya, Diani, Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Mombasa to mention a few.

MKTE this year is embracing the theme surrounding innovation for authentic and memorable experiences, addressing the need to find a connection between innovation in the tourism industry and the creation of authentic experiences for local and international tourists.

What is new?

Some of the new features that MKTE this year has introduced is experiential seminars on innovation that will go on for three days, bringing the magic alive by having outdoor food village showcasing Kenya's authentic food scene and the student education program.

The first seminar on tourism and digital transformation will discuss the impact of technology on tourism.

The digital age now demands instant information about tourism offerings tailored around the traveler's needs and with this the discussion will fore take how digital technologies have the potential to give small tourism businesses in emerging travel markets the access to a global market, vastly expanding their prospects.

