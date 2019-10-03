South Africa: Extortion Has Become Permissible, Pervasive and Has Poisoned South African Waters

2 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ismail Lagardien

Evidence of extortion is everywhere. It runs from the top. All the way from top - to high- and low-level deployees of the ruling ANC, to the car guard or the guy who patrols your neighbourhood and extorts you for payment -- extortion is everywhere in South African society.

A few years ago I wrote a brief piece about the way in which what I described as "the emulative effect" made bad behaviour, corruption, nepotism, cronyism and all-round bad behaviour, permissible.

An example of this emulative effect is when children see their parents, teachers or prelates behave in a certain way, emulate their behaviour, and it becomes permissible. This emulation goes all the way down, so to speak, from the most senior political leaders to the children who believe it is perfectly acceptable to behave with cruelty -- and get away with it.

Part of this "handing down" of contentious behaviour are types of extortion that South Africans have internalised, justified, culturally assimilated and, by extension, rendered permissible. From the evidence we have heard before the Zondo Commission, there is macro-extortionism that has taken place and continues to take place in the highest offices of the land. At the micro-level,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

