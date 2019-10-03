Malawi: Prince Harry Leaves Malawi to Face Whirlwind of Personal Storm

2 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry left Malawi on Tuesday having fulfilled a number of official engagements, enjoyed very good media coverage and flew to South Africa to reunite with the Duchess of Sussex and wage a media war with a UK newspaper.

Prince Harry briefed about Tsogolo Langa Youth Reproductive Health Outreach -

The Mail on Sunday published personal letter of the Duchess.

Unlike in Malawi when he enjoyed a cordial relationship with the local media, just hours later Prince Harry launched an unprecedented attack on the tabloid last night, accusing it of waging a ruthless campaign against his wife Meghan Merkel that has left him a "silent witness" to her suffering.

In a lengthy and passionate statement, he said the "press pack" had "vilified her almost daily for the past nine months" and evoked memories of his mother Diana, the Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry arrived in Malawi on Sunday as part of his tour of southern Africa. The same day, he met President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace, visited Nalikule Community College. On Monday he visited Liwonde National Park before winding up his Malawi tour at Mauwa Health Centre in Chiradzulu.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

