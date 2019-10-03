Malawi: Prophet Bushiri to Engage Malawians On Peace - 'There Is a Ticking Bomb'

South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is Wednesday afternoon expected to hold a media briefing where he will call on Malawians to come together for the sake of peace.

Bushiri: The impending Constitutional Court ruling is a ticking bomb

The media briefing--which will be beamed live on Times TV and Rainbow TV--will be held in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Says statement released by Bushiri's communications director Ephraim Nyondo: "Malawi is currently saddled with increased levels of post-electoral violence that, so far, has claimed a life, injured thousands and several properties destroyed. Against this, the Constitutional Court is expected, this November, to make its ruling whether there should be a re-run of the May 21 elections or not.

"Prophet Bushiri believes the impending Constitutional Court ruling is a ticking bomb that need to be properly managed by preparing Malawians to peacefully respect and accept the decision of the court.

"Hence, the press briefing is his idea to begin a national conversation aimed at preparing our people to peacefully respect and accept whichever direction the court will take."