Zimbabwe: High Expectations for Muripo

3 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Seasoned karateka Samson Muripo left the country on Tuesday for the sixth Kyokushin Karate World Cup in Moscow, Russia, with hopes high he will once again leave a mark at the event.

Muripo was supposed to lead a team of three athletes, with Naison Chituwa and Grace Chirumanzu being the other two fighters from So-kyokushin style.

But the other two are no longer travelling to Russia.

However, he will be joined by Tinashe Chingwaru from Kyokushin Union. Chingwaru will compete in the lightweight division.

Muripo is scheduled to compete in the Veterans Open division and will meet some of the world's most experienced fighters.

Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation technical director Kumbirai Musinami said they were confident the former world champion will do well.

"Without taking anything away from the other competitors who are great competitors, Samson Muripo has also achieved greatness in the sport," said Musinami.

"I think he is up for the task. It's not like they are better than him, they have been to the World Cup and he has been to that stage as well.

"So, we are not expecting less, though it won't come easy. But, I am confident he will hold his own.

"I think he is ready, I will not be surprised if he wins because he has worked hard for it, he has put in a lot of work. We made sure we brought in seniors for his sparring to make sure he is up for the task.

"It's going to be one of the toughest assignments."

Musinami said lack of funds had affected their plans to also send other fighters for the tournament.

Muripo said competing in the veterans' category was not going to be easy, but he was not reading much into that.

"My spirit rejoice going to such events because that's where I get revived. Sosai Mas Oyama said the best teacher is your opponent, he teaches you things that you may not want, so you improve on the fighting mat.

"Such a category carries very experienced fighters that have like over 24 years of training.

"They are either Shihans or fourth dans, so it's a very tough category. Victory is my target," said Muripo.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Sport
Southern Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.