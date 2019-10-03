Zimbabwe: High Expectations for Muripo

Seasoned karateka Samson Muripo left the country on Tuesday for the sixth Kyokushin Karate World Cup in Moscow, Russia, with hopes high he will once again leave a mark at the event.

Muripo was supposed to lead a team of three athletes, with Naison Chituwa and Grace Chirumanzu being the other two fighters from So-kyokushin style.

But the other two are no longer travelling to Russia.

However, he will be joined by Tinashe Chingwaru from Kyokushin Union. Chingwaru will compete in the lightweight division.

Muripo is scheduled to compete in the Veterans Open division and will meet some of the world's most experienced fighters.

Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation technical director Kumbirai Musinami said they were confident the former world champion will do well.

"Without taking anything away from the other competitors who are great competitors, Samson Muripo has also achieved greatness in the sport," said Musinami.

"I think he is up for the task. It's not like they are better than him, they have been to the World Cup and he has been to that stage as well.

"So, we are not expecting less, though it won't come easy. But, I am confident he will hold his own.

"I think he is ready, I will not be surprised if he wins because he has worked hard for it, he has put in a lot of work. We made sure we brought in seniors for his sparring to make sure he is up for the task.

"It's going to be one of the toughest assignments."

Musinami said lack of funds had affected their plans to also send other fighters for the tournament.

Muripo said competing in the veterans' category was not going to be easy, but he was not reading much into that.

"My spirit rejoice going to such events because that's where I get revived. Sosai Mas Oyama said the best teacher is your opponent, he teaches you things that you may not want, so you improve on the fighting mat.

"Such a category carries very experienced fighters that have like over 24 years of training.

"They are either Shihans or fourth dans, so it's a very tough category. Victory is my target," said Muripo.