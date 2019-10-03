Nigeria: Third Term Agenda - PDP Berates APC, Presidency

3 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — Ripples of the perceived third agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari continued as the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wednesday cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency against plots to push a third term agenda for the president.

The PDP described such plots as a dangerous underhand politics capable of derailing the nascent democracy and a destabilising act capable of setting Nigeria ablaze.

The party, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also berated the statements by the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an unhealthy ploy to introduce a repugnant issue into official discourse in a bid to give it a life and achieve its fruition in the political arena.

The PDP said, "It is preposterous for the presidency cabal and the APC to think that Nigerians cannot see through their shenanigan to import and elevate what they labeled as rumor and internet-based gossip, into official national discourse.

"Our party notes that Nigerians will not be surprised when, after the statements by the presidency and APC, new groups surface to orchestrate more forceful agitations in the public space for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution to achieve an ignoble aim".

The PDP, however cautioned the presidency and the APC to note that Nigerians are already aware of individuals and political interests in the presidency cabal in addition to known APC agents who are behind the street demonstrations for a third term for President Buhari.

The party invited Nigerians to note how, having been busted, the presidency cabal and the APC are now groping for ways to cover their trails by making frivolous allegations which directly point back to them.

It therefore urged President Buhari to personally speak out and immediately call his supporters to order as Nigerians would never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to alter any part of the constitution to serve a selfish interest.

The PDP insisted that this has become imperative in view of the series of constitutional violations and provocative undermining of the laws by the APC and power mongers in the Buhari Presidency.

President Buhari had on Tuesday rejected rumours making the rounds on social media that he was seeking to amend the constitution to spend a third term in office.

The president, who was reacting to messages and commentaries on social media, alleging that he had no intention to leave office upon the expiration of his second term in 2023, described the insinuation as inconceivable and uninformed.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.