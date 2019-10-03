Nigeria: Third Term Agenda - PDP Berates APC, Presidency

Abuja — Ripples of the perceived third agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari continued as the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wednesday cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency against plots to push a third term agenda for the president.

The PDP described such plots as a dangerous underhand politics capable of derailing the nascent democracy and a destabilising act capable of setting Nigeria ablaze.

The party, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also berated the statements by the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an unhealthy ploy to introduce a repugnant issue into official discourse in a bid to give it a life and achieve its fruition in the political arena.

The PDP said, "It is preposterous for the presidency cabal and the APC to think that Nigerians cannot see through their shenanigan to import and elevate what they labeled as rumor and internet-based gossip, into official national discourse.

"Our party notes that Nigerians will not be surprised when, after the statements by the presidency and APC, new groups surface to orchestrate more forceful agitations in the public space for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution to achieve an ignoble aim".

The PDP, however cautioned the presidency and the APC to note that Nigerians are already aware of individuals and political interests in the presidency cabal in addition to known APC agents who are behind the street demonstrations for a third term for President Buhari.

The party invited Nigerians to note how, having been busted, the presidency cabal and the APC are now groping for ways to cover their trails by making frivolous allegations which directly point back to them.

It therefore urged President Buhari to personally speak out and immediately call his supporters to order as Nigerians would never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to alter any part of the constitution to serve a selfish interest.

The PDP insisted that this has become imperative in view of the series of constitutional violations and provocative undermining of the laws by the APC and power mongers in the Buhari Presidency.

President Buhari had on Tuesday rejected rumours making the rounds on social media that he was seeking to amend the constitution to spend a third term in office.

The president, who was reacting to messages and commentaries on social media, alleging that he had no intention to leave office upon the expiration of his second term in 2023, described the insinuation as inconceivable and uninformed.