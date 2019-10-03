Nigeria: Xenophobia - Oyo Receives 32 State Returnees, Gives N30,000 Each

3 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Oyo State Government Wednesday received 32 indigenes of the state who were part of the nationals recently returned back to the country following series of xenophobic attack on foreigners in South African.

The figure includes 30 adults and two minors.

This is as the returnees were given N30,000 monetary gift by the state government with a promise of conducting a profiling on them to ascertain their areas of need.

The returnees who were led by the Director of Media, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mr Abdulrahman Balogun were received by the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, at the state government secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

While receiving the Oyo State born indigenes, Olaniyan reiterated the states commitment to ensure that the returnees find their footings on time by carrying out a proper and comprehensive profiling to confirm their particular areas of needs and ensure how to attend to them.

Announcing the monetary gift of N30,000 to each of the state's returnee, the deputy governor advised them to be creative by identifying and tapping into the various investment and job opportunities in the state.

He also pointed to the various funding opportunities by the Bank of Industry (BOI), urging them to come up with business proposals to further their areas of specialisation.

In their separate remarks, some of the returnees including, Olakojo Sotunde, Okeleye Oluwaseun, Lawal Bolatito said they are looking up to the government for startup capital and jobs, narrating their ordeals that led them to decide to return to the country unprepared.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.