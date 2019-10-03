Nigeria: Xenophobia - Oyo Receives 32 State Returnees, Gives N30,000 Each

Oyo State Government Wednesday received 32 indigenes of the state who were part of the nationals recently returned back to the country following series of xenophobic attack on foreigners in South African.

The figure includes 30 adults and two minors.

This is as the returnees were given N30,000 monetary gift by the state government with a promise of conducting a profiling on them to ascertain their areas of need.

The returnees who were led by the Director of Media, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mr Abdulrahman Balogun were received by the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, at the state government secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

While receiving the Oyo State born indigenes, Olaniyan reiterated the states commitment to ensure that the returnees find their footings on time by carrying out a proper and comprehensive profiling to confirm their particular areas of needs and ensure how to attend to them.

Announcing the monetary gift of N30,000 to each of the state's returnee, the deputy governor advised them to be creative by identifying and tapping into the various investment and job opportunities in the state.

He also pointed to the various funding opportunities by the Bank of Industry (BOI), urging them to come up with business proposals to further their areas of specialisation.

In their separate remarks, some of the returnees including, Olakojo Sotunde, Okeleye Oluwaseun, Lawal Bolatito said they are looking up to the government for startup capital and jobs, narrating their ordeals that led them to decide to return to the country unprepared.