Nigeria: Delta State, Pharmaccess, Others Distribute $1M to Revamp Healthcare

3 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

As part of plans to revamp and hand over defunct healthcare facilities to private sector players, the Delta State government, PharmAccess Foundation, Bank of Industry (BoI) and the Medical Credit Fund have disbursed over $1 million for the project.

The intervention, called Access to Finance Scheme is being championed by the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC) and currently facilitating access to health services for over 30, 000 enrollees in the state health insurance scheme.

Speaking with journalists at the recently concluded 62nd National Council on Health held in Asaba, the Director General, DSCHC, Dr. Ben Nkechika, said the Access to Finance Scheme was one of the innovations of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa which has been used to increase the penetration of health services delivery in Delta State.

He said: "The government recognises the role of the private sector in this regard, understanding that they cannot do it alone. This is why we are considering expanding the number of facilities under this scheme."

The health insurance scheme under Nkechika has since January, crossed the half a million mark, with the aim of reaching one million enrollees by 2020.

On her part, the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Ms Njide Ndili said, "We are very proud to be partners with Delta State and the Bank of Industry on this laudable scheme which would see many people in the rural areas who have been otherwise undeserved, begin to have access to the same quality of care as seen in the urban areas. This is the very reason the PharmAccess Foundation was set up; to make health markets work."

The intervention is also said to include the adoption of the SafeCare methodology, a quality standard developed by the PharmAccess Foundation, together with COHSASA and JCI.

According to the Business Development Director, Medical Credit Fund, Mr. Olufisayo Okunsanya, the role of his organisation was not to loan monies directly to the private sector, but to create cushion and comfort.

