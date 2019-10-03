Nigeria: Unicef, EU Support Healthcare in Bauchi With $1.8 Million

3 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — The Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the European Union, has distributed motorcycles worth $1.856 million to 323 PHCs.

They also provided mobile storage unit worth $14,000, built capacity of 3500 health workers on different primary healthcare services, as well as provided medical supplies, equipment to boost healthcare in Bauchi State.

UNICEF has also supported the delivery of healthcare to 144 hard-to-reach settlements in nine local government areas using 9mobile outreach teams and provided outreach services through 600 Community Resource Persons (CORPs).

Disclosing this during the handover of renovated PHCs in Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency recently, the UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Bhanu Pathak said the 600 CORPS were trained and kitted to provide appropriate treatment to 523,607 under five children with symptoms of malaria, diarrhea and pneumonia.

While handing over the PHCs, Pathak said UNICEF will continue to fulfill its obligations in the partnership with Bauchi State, as well as implement interventions that will help in achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his speech, the Executive Chairman of the SPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Muhammad commended UNICEF and the EU for the intervention, adding that the state government has declared a state of emergency on the health sector in order to ensure that people get the required health coverage and attention.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.