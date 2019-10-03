Nigeria: Unicef, EU Support Healthcare in Bauchi With $1.8 Million

Bauchi — The Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the European Union, has distributed motorcycles worth $1.856 million to 323 PHCs.

They also provided mobile storage unit worth $14,000, built capacity of 3500 health workers on different primary healthcare services, as well as provided medical supplies, equipment to boost healthcare in Bauchi State.

UNICEF has also supported the delivery of healthcare to 144 hard-to-reach settlements in nine local government areas using 9mobile outreach teams and provided outreach services through 600 Community Resource Persons (CORPs).

Disclosing this during the handover of renovated PHCs in Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency recently, the UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, Bhanu Pathak said the 600 CORPS were trained and kitted to provide appropriate treatment to 523,607 under five children with symptoms of malaria, diarrhea and pneumonia.

While handing over the PHCs, Pathak said UNICEF will continue to fulfill its obligations in the partnership with Bauchi State, as well as implement interventions that will help in achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his speech, the Executive Chairman of the SPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Muhammad commended UNICEF and the EU for the intervention, adding that the state government has declared a state of emergency on the health sector in order to ensure that people get the required health coverage and attention.