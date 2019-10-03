South Africa: Two Police Officers Suspected of KZN Post Office Robbery Killed in Shootout With Cops

3 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Two police officers, believed to be part of a Post Office break-in on Wednesday evening in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal were shot and killed when they opened fire on patrolling law enforcement officers, police say.

The police officers - a male sergeant and female constable - were spotted by a team comprising the Hawks, the National Intervention Unit and others, while conducting operations in the area, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

"At about 02:30, the team was on the road between Greytown and Dalton when they spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching them," said Naidoo.

When the team tried to flag them down, the sergeant in the patrol vehicle "allegedly opened fire on the team, which had to return fire," said Naidoo.

Both police officers were killed in the shootout.

An angle grinder, jackhammer and other implements and items such as ink-stained cash were found inside the patrol vehicle.

"It is believed that the cash may have been stolen from the Dalton Post Office earlier," added Naidoo.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has expressed utter disappointment in the alleged involvement of police in the crime.

"The involvement of police officers in criminal activities will never be tolerated," said Sitole.

Sitole said he has directed a thorough investigation into the matter.

"All persons involved, including police officers, must be brought to book," he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.