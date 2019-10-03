South Africa: Armed Men Steal Pistols, Rifles From Northern Cape Police Station

3 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Police in the Northern Cape are on the hunt for four men who robbed the Windsorton police station on Wednesday night.

Windsorton is about 60km north of Kimberley.

It is alleged that four men - who were armed - entered the station, attacked and tied up two officers who were on duty, before robbing them of their service pistols.

The men then stole two other 9mm pistols and two R5 rifles from the station's safe, before escaping in a white Audi A4 with a Botswana registration plate, Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

Mnisi said the men also fled with 66 rounds of ammunition.

"On their way, the suspects proceeded to a nearby petrol station where they filled fuel for about R1 000. They told a petrol attendant they would pay using speed point, but fled the scene as the attendant fetched the machine," Mnisi said.

Mnisi said the Hawks were investigating.

More From: News24Wire

South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
