Mauritius: Government Partners With Several Associations to Hold Mega Blood Donation

2 October 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A mega blood donation, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with various stakeholders including the Blood Donors Association, will be held on 5 October 2019, at the Municipal Council of Curepipe. This announcement was made, today, by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, during a press conference held in Port-Louis.

Minister Toussaint underlined that this laudable initiative, which is a partnership of several associations which are actively engaged in social works, essentially seeks to scale up blood donations through joint collaborations. He observed that such an important initiative that has the power to save lives, should be held annually.

The Minister spoke of the dire need of securing the blood bank as well as stocking up A, B and O negative blood which are considered to be the rarest blood type. The aim is to ensure an adequate blood supply throughout the coming months, in particular in December which is considered to be a critical period. He urged the residents of Curepipe and the vicinity as well as the whole population to join this life saving mission by donating their blood.

The objective of the blood donation activity aims at collecting 250 pints of blood. Health check facilities will be offered during the blood donation activity, which will be held as from 09 00 hours to 17 00 hours.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved.

