Mauritius: Round Table to Reflect On Measures to Combat Domestic Violence

press release

A round table regrouping various major stakeholders will be organised with the objective to reflect on new measures and initiatives needed to combat the social scourge of domestic violence.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands, Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, made this announcement, today, during a press conference in Port-Louis. The Commissioner of Police, Mr K. M. Nobin, was also present.

The Vice-Prime Minister underlined that the round table will provide a platform to identify sources and cases of domestic violence and will contribute to formulate new policies. Different Ministries namely the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Ministry of Health and Quality of Life, Ministry of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, the Mauritius Police Force as well as Non-Governmental organisations will form part of the round table.

She stated that three main aspects will be discussed during the round table namely: prevention and education; protection and support to victims of domestic violence and evaluation of existing measures. A committee, she said, has already been set up to ensure that the round table be held successfully. She added that several sensitisation campaigns are being held across the island to create awareness on the issue of domestic violence.

Vice-Prime Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo underlined the various existing support initiatives which have been at the disposal of victims of domestic violence. These include: Women's Economic Empowerment, Domestic Violence Information System, and Integrated Support Service, to provide victims of domestic violence with a comprehensive and integrated service. With regard to the Integrated Support Service, she said that some 4000 calls have been received since March 2019 and that additional officers will be recruited.

She added that an open day with the aim to create awareness on the assistance provided to victims of domestic violence is being kicked off today at Camp Levieux in Rose-Hill and will be replicated in other regions across the island namely; St Pierre, Mahébourg, Goodlands and Bon Acceuil. A video clip has also been launched since 23 September in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office as part of ongoing public awareness campaigns.