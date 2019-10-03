South Africa: Lloyd Harris Exits Japan Open

3 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Lloyd Harris' Japan Open campaign ended on Thursday after a straight sets loss to Australian qualifier John Millman in the round of 16.

Millman, who famously upset Roger Federer at last year's US Open, won relatively comfortably against the rising South African star with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

Harris scored an impressive win over Australia's Alex de Minaur in the first round on Wednesday. The world No 99 prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (10/8) after saving two match points in the final set tie-break.

Harris moved back into the world's top 100 this week after an impressive showing at the Chengdu Open in China last weekend where the 22-year-old reached the semi-finals of an ATP Tour event for the first time.Harris' win over De Minaur, the world No 25, was a notable one with the Australian having been on a high after winning the tournament in Zhuhai last weekend.

Harris has made great strides this year by qualifying for the main draws of all four Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros.

He achieved a career-high ranking of 82nd in July.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.