South Africa: Lloyd Harris Exits Japan Open

Cape Town — Lloyd Harris' Japan Open campaign ended on Thursday after a straight sets loss to Australian qualifier John Millman in the round of 16.

Millman, who famously upset Roger Federer at last year's US Open, won relatively comfortably against the rising South African star with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline.

Harris scored an impressive win over Australia's Alex de Minaur in the first round on Wednesday. The world No 99 prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (10/8) after saving two match points in the final set tie-break.

Harris moved back into the world's top 100 this week after an impressive showing at the Chengdu Open in China last weekend where the 22-year-old reached the semi-finals of an ATP Tour event for the first time.Harris' win over De Minaur, the world No 25, was a notable one with the Australian having been on a high after winning the tournament in Zhuhai last weekend.

Harris has made great strides this year by qualifying for the main draws of all four Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five-set classic at Roland Garros.

He achieved a career-high ranking of 82nd in July.

Source: Sport24