Africa: U23 Afcon - Nigeria to Face South Africa, Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia in 'Group of Death'

3 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Defending champions Nigeria will renew their football rivalry with South Africa after both teams were pitched together for the 3rd U23 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt next month.

Nigeria will also do battle against Cote d'Ivoire and Zambia who are the two other countries housed in Group B who many have termed the 'Group Death'.

This pairing was released following the draw held in Alexandria on Wednesday night.

All Group B matches will hold at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo - one of the venues for last summer's 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Host nation Egypt will be up against Ghana, Cameroon and Mali in Group A with matches at the Cairo International Stadium.

A simple but elegant ceremony, with the Montaza Palace at the foreground and the Mediterranean Sea at the background, and rocked by occasional interventions of firecrackers over the sea, was compered by former Egyptian international, Ahmed Hosny (now a movie star), and model Lama Gebreil.

Egypt's Minister for Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhy; CAF Executive Committee Member, Ahmed Yahya; Members of the Normalization Committee of the Egyptian FA; Members of the local organizing committee for the U23 AFCON; Egyptian legends Mohamed Barakat and Ahmed Fathi and; representatives of the qualified nations witnessed the draw ceremony

The draw was conducted by CAF's Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, who kept it simple yet sophisticated, and former Egyptian international, Emad Meteab.

Cup holders Nigeria will play their first game against Cote d'Ivoire, before further matches against Zambia and South Africa in the group stage. Only the top three teams at the tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the men's football tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Coach of South Africa, David Notone, told thenff.com: "The truth is that whatever group you fall into would always be tough. We have eight very strong teams here and any team could have fallen anywhere, except Egypt and Nigeria that headed the groups.

"I call Group B a pool of derbies, with two West African teams and two Southern African teams. Group A is the pool of death, no doubt about it. It is going to be fight-to-finish in both groups."

The Nigeria U-23 team overcame Sudan to qualify for the tournament in Egypt.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
South Africa
Africa
Sport
Soccer
Zambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.