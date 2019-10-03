South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Using Sword to Butcher Kuruman Cop

A 38-year-old man sought for the March murder of a police officer in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, has been arrested, according to police.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, after a six-month search.

It is alleged that he used a sword to stab 29-year-old Sergeant Nontombi Hope Manie to death on March 2, 2019. At the time, Manie was attending a social gathering at Surrender Hill, when a fight broke out.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested the man during a joint operation with the Flying Squad, Kuruman police and the local neighbourhood watch.

"The suspect's pictures were widely circulated on various media platforms, recently resulting in the public giving information [about] his whereabouts," Steyn said.

News24 previously reported that the man is believed to be from Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, with ties to the Transkei, Port Elizabeth and East London.

The man faces a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrates' Court soon.

