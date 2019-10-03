South Africa: Premier David Makhura Tackles E-Tolls As Transport Month Begins

3 October 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Kicking off the Transport Month, Gauteng Premier, David Makhura tackled the question of finding a lasting funding model on e-tolls while responding to questions at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Tuesday,1 October 2019.

Premier Makhura said the provincial government's position on e-tolls has not changed.

One of the opposition parties had asked whether the provincial government and national government have found a lasting solution to contribute to the repayment of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project phase 1.

Earlier this year, while delivering the State of the Province Address, Makhura said his intention remained to scrap the failed tolling system, almost six years after it was first implemented.

He told lawmakers that to date, a joint team comprising of provincial and national government has been appointed to find a lasting solution to the e-toll matter.

Premier Makhura said the team will submit a report to the President once consultations with various stakeholders have been completed.

"Our primary goal is to ease the burden of cost carried by motorists due to e-tolling and to seek a solution that will ensure that the debt incurred on the Gauteng Freeway Project is settled," he said.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier

