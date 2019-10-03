Nigeria: Fayemi Appoints Four New Permanent Secretaries

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The new permanent secretaries are Tokunbo Alokan, Ezekiel Adedipe, Sola Ogunmiluyi and Adedapo Akinola.

According to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, their appointments will take effect from October 1, 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new permanent secretaries is slated for October 9 at the Conference Hall, Governor's Office, Ado-Ekiti.