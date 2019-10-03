South Africa: Scott-Efurd Qualifies for 5000m Final in Doha

Cape Town — Distance runner Dominique Scott-Efurd was the stand-out performer for the SA team on Wednesday, booking her place in the women's 5 000m final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Scott-Efurd finished eighth in her first-round heat in 15:05.01, keeping her campaign afloat with a solid performance on Day 6 of the showpiece. Defending champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya was the fastest of the 15 qualifiers for Saturday's final, winning her heat in 14:52.41.

In the men's 110m hurdles event, national record holder Antonio Alkana delivered another consistent result but it was not enough and he missed out on a place in the final. Alkana grabbed third spot in his semifinal in 13.47 seconds, crossing the line 0.11 outside the time he would have needed to progress.

Thapelo Phora also put up a fight in the men's 400m semifinals, but while he was well placed off the top bend, he lost some ground down the home straight and settled for fifth place in his heat.

Dipping on the line in 45.24, he was just 0.05 shy of his Personal Best, but Phora's performance was good enough only for 16th position in the penutimate round and he was eliminated from his specialist event.

