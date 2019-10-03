South Africa: Proteas Women Have the Chance to Bounce Back

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed to replace one of the two washed out matches in the current T20 series with another match.

This effectively means that India remain in a 2-0 lead heading into the Fourth T20 International match tomorrow, offering an opportunity for the Proteas Women to bounce back with a possible win against the host nation.

The South Africa tour comprises five T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals games. The 4 th T20 international game will be broadcast live on SuperSport at 15:30 (SAST).

Regular updates will also be available through Cricket South Africa's platforms on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cricketsouthafrica) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/officialcsa)

Proteas Women Squads

T20I: Sune Luus (Northerns, Capt), Anneke Bosch (North West), Tasmin Brits (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Sinalo Jafta (WP), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (WP), Lizelle Lee (North West), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Laura Wolvaardt (WP).

ODI: Sune Luus (Northerns, Capt), Tasmin Brits (North West), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (WP), Marizanne Kapp (EP), Lizelle Lee (North West), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Mignon van der Merwe (Northerns), Lara Wolvaardt (WP).

Source: Sport24