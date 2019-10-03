South Africa: AB Signing Hailed As 'Biggest in BBL History'

Cape Town — Brisbane Heat's signing of former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers has deemed as the "biggest signing in the history of the Big Bash".

On Tuesday, it was announced that De Villiers will join the Heat for his debut season in the Big Bash League, which runs from December to February.

Australia batsman Chris Lynn hailed the South African and stated that it is the "biggest signing in the history of the BBL".

Lynn confirmed that Heat have tried to get the 35-year-old's signature for two-and-a-half years.

"Having known AB, you don't want to keep poking the bear. Obviously, we wanted to sign him, every club wanted to sign him, the BBL wanted to sign him... We got there at the end and it's a great day for the Brisbane Heat," said Lynn at a press conference on Tuesday.

De Villiers revealed that it was Heat coach Darren Lehmann who convinced him to sign for the side.

Brisbane Heat General Manager Andrew McShea confirmed that De Villiers would be available for the second half of the BBL season, potentially playing six games as well as being available for the finals should the Heat qualify.

De Villiers, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas from 2004-2018.

"Probably the biggest signing in @BBL history" - @lynny50 Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24