Zimbabwe: Kazembe Calls for Intensive Cyber Security Awareness

Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe has challenged stakeholders in the industry to craft effective cyber security awareness strategies in the wake of increased cyber threats.

Kazembe made the remarks during the launch of the Cyber Security Month Awareness in the capital yesterday which will run from 1 to 31 October under the theme "Safe Surfing".

The National Cyber Security Awareness Month provides the perfect opportunity to promote cyber security awareness and safety tips, ultimately changing behaviours to protect people against the ever growing cyber threats.

"Today, we are entirely dependable on hackable technology. Your phone, your computers, your car, your bank and credit card purchases, even your smart home devices and alarm systems (Internet of Things), can be hacked into, in fact, a hacker attack takes place worldwide every 39 seconds," Kazembe said.

He added, "There is no escaping the reality that our lives, homes, economic prosperity and national security are impacted by the growth of these technologies and the internet that is readily available on our mobile devices that we carry everywhere we go."

The minister revealed that during the month long National Cyber Security Awareness period, the ministry, in partnership with its stakeholders, will lead the national cyber security public awareness education training and workforce development efforts to support the protection against and response to cyber threats and hazards to individual companies and the nation at large.

He also said the regulator, Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will roll out a number of roadshows to educate the general public on the aspect of cyber security.

Potraz Consumer Affairs manager Fibion Chaibva confirmed the development before listing a number of areas that will benefit from the exercise.

"Potraz will intensify roadshows in various provinces during the course of the month and the roadshows started on 1 October in Masvingo province. The team has to be aggressive throughout the country. This time around, the team will cover areas like Chiredzi, Triangle, Rutenga, Neshuro, Ngundu, Renco, Muchakata, Mapanzure, Sese, Mushandike with a mega roadshow expected to be held at Nemamwa growth point on Saturday in collaboration with radio Zimbabwe," said Chaibva.

Addressing thousands of consumers who attended today's roadshow in Ngundu, Chaibva thanked the ministry for supporting the cause to bring awareness and educate consumers on their digital rights.

"We would like to thank our shareholder for prioritizing consumer protection and celebrating the cyber awareness was month . We need to ensure our children are protected online from various vulnerabilities like cyber bullying and sexting," said Chaibva.

The roadshows are running under the theme, "Postal and Telecommunications Consumers - Know Your Rights".