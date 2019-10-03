Zimbabwe: Residents Blast City of Harare Over Misplaced Priorities

2 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Harare residents have blasted the city fathers over what they termed "misplaced priorities" following the announcement that the city had signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) with Sesani Private Limited to establish a rail transport system known as Tramways.

The city fathers have been blamed for giving the green light to the latest development despite the city facing a host of challenges, including acute shortage of clean and safe water and uncollected refuse among other problems.

Announcing the development on Facebook, the city council said the trams will do away with transport woes, something which did not go well with the residents who accused the Movement for Democratic Change-led council of misplaced priorities.

Isabella Hayter Great noble idea but once again , didn't COH have another brilliant plan to bring in solar buses, install cameras in the CBD , etc etc . It appears a lot of the plans are just ending up as plans, because of the politics and economics in our country that halt such projects from being implemented.

Patrick Tawanda Kamuti But only in their dreams can men be truly free. It was always thus and always thus will be. Dream on. But are'nt there other pressing priorities? Water, emergency services etc

Norma Mugwagwa People are dying of cholera and typhoid, your health department is in shambles, roads are littered with potholes, no running water, emergency services not functioning- first things first... ...

Lydia Gore Promises, promises and promises, two months ago we were promised state of the art mbudzi roundabout but nothing has been done

While there was a section that moved in support of the initiative.

Ankol Tusada I like this idea... for once I am proud of such use of brains in authority. A dream is worthless until you wake up and pursue it. I personally support the move... if all sectors could be as innovative as this then Vision 2030 will be realized with ease. Let's go for it!!!

Keith Chikomo Yeeees now u are using yo brain. This is the idea and has been implemented in so many countries, yo bosses know that. Hope it won't die as a feasibility study. Run a competitive tender for this and get competitive partnership like the east people i.e japan,china etc.This is now long overdue that's why i cant congratulate u that much. I hope it will be done and other towns and cities do the same.

However, Harare city council has a target of attaining World Class City Status by 2025.

Councillor Herbert GombaHarareHarare City Counciltram

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Health
Environment
Energy
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.