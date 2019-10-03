Zimbabwe: Tagwirei, Wadyajena Face Off in Court

2 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Prominent fuel mogul Kuda Tagwirei who, was alleged to have fled the country to evade questioning from the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe (RBZ)'s Financial Intelligence Unit was Tuesday spotted coming out of the High Court in Harare where he faced off with Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament, Justice Mayor Wadyajena over the former's alleged use of fuel tankers from the latter's company, Mayor Logistics.

Wadyajena last week accused Tagwirei of fleeing the country with his family to the United Kingdom as news filtered in that his fuel company, Sakunda Holdings' accounts were frozen by the RBZ.

"Hon 'Outside Noisy Empty Inside' @TembaMliswa lying for Kuda in return for money again? FACTS: 1. He fled with his 3 kids in the middle of school term on 1 way tickets to UK. 2. Frantically tried to make contact & was told to come back home & face RBZ's FIU. It's cold out there," he tweeted last week.

The two are locked in a court wrangle over Tagwirei's alleged use of Wadyajena's fuel tankers.

Wadyajena insists he was owed money for the use of the four fuel tankers belonging to his company without his consent.

He claimed this resulted in a $3,6 million loss in business and that each truck suffered damages of $14 812, 12 per month.

However, Tagwirei is accusing the politician of trying to extort money from him.

The fuel chief claims he entered into an agreement with Wadyajena and had paid everything the two parties agreed on.

Tagwirei's lawyer, Advocate Wellington Pasipanodya of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners told this publication that the two appeared in the High Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Fuel Mogul, Kuda Tagwirei (l) with lawyer Advocate Wellington Pasipanodya (in blue suit) and Wedza South Member of Parliament Tinoda Machakaire after a pre-trial hearing at the High Court 2 October 2019 Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Wadyajena with his legal team outside the High Court 02 October 2019

