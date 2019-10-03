Zimbabwe: High Court Faults City of Harare for Constructing Houses On Wetlands

2 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)

A Zimbabwe court has faulted the City of Harare (CoH) for disobeying a lawful court order after the local authority continued with housing developments on a wetland in one of Harare's suburbs.

High Court Judge Justice Mary Zimba-Dube on Friday 27 September 2019 declared CoH to be in contempt of court after some residents of Greendale suburb in Harare represented by Memory Mafo and Fiona Iliff of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights petitioned the High Court by filing a court application for contempt of court against the local authority.

In their application, the Greendale Residents and Ratepayers Association argued that CoH had proceeded to continue with housing developments on the Latimer/Greengroove Wetland Area and the Nature Reserve and Open and Passive space also known as Stand 298 Athlone Township in the Mukuvisi Catchment Area in Greendale suburb in flagrant defiance of and total contempt of a lawful court order issued by Justice Erica Ndewere. On 8 May 2019, Justice Ndewere prohibited the local authority from developing and or constructing on a wetland until and unless the local municipality had fully complied with the requirements of the Environmental Management Act and the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act.

In court, Mafo and Iliff argued that CoH's conduct was unlawful and called on the court to hold the local authority to be in contempt.

Justice Zimba-Dube also fined CoH ZWL$5, which was wholly suspended on condition that the local authority immediately complies with Justice Ndewere's order issued on 8 May 2019.

Apart from CoH, Environmental Management Agency, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Hon. July Moyo, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Hon. Mangaliso Ndlovu and Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council were also cited as respondents by Greendale Residents and Ratepayers Association.

On several occasions, ZLHR has emphasised that wetlands need to be maintained for the ecosystem to be preserved and has urged government to put mechanisms to help protect and preserve wetlands with calls for authorities to establish a national environment council and bar land barons from allocating stands on swamps.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.