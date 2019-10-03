Nigeria: Amnesty Office Not Involved in 'Miss Amnesty Nigeria Pageant'

Abuja — Amnesty Office, managers of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has denied involvement in the purported second edition of 'Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2019' pageant being promoted by one Tracy McWary Foundation.

PAP, in a statement by Murphy Ganagana, said its attention had been drawn to a publication by McWary Foundation, soliciting participation by interested females at an audition "for the 2nd Edition, Miss Amnesty Nigeria 2019, which she claimed to be an 'empowerment initiative' scheduled to hold on October 19, 2019 in Aba, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Asaba, Lagos and Abuja."

"This is to notify the public that the Presidential Amnesty Programme is not involved and has no business with the Tracy Mcwary Foundation. We also wish to state that we have no connection with the project being advertised.

"This disclaimer has become necessary as Miss Tracy McWary is currently under investigation by the Nigeria Police for defrauding the Presidential Amnesty Programme," said the statement.

The statement cautioned that "anyone who does business with her or her so-called foundation in the name of the Presidential Amnesty Programme does so at his or her own risk."