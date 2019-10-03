Zimbabwe: Toda Insures Riders

Online-ride-hailing service provider, Toda Rider has partnered FBC Insurance to offer its customers free insurance cover in case of a traffic accident, 263Chat Business can report.

According to the agreement, in the event of an accident, Toda riders will receive a daily cash plan for up to 30 days of ZWL$100 if hospitalized and a funeral cover of ZWL$ 6 000 in the case of death.

The innovation is a first of its kind on the country's ride hailing market which has been experiencing steady growth.

"What we have done is, we have partnered with FBC Insurance to cover our passengers. When users get into a Toda vehicle, immediately they now have cover in the form of a hospital cash plan. This is entitled to them in case of an accident which might see them hospitalised. They will be entitled to getting cash on a daily basis amounting to ZWL$ 100 for a period of 30 days".

"It's now safer and it gives peace of mind to ride any Toda vehicle because you know you are covered. In an event of a death due to that accident, we also have a funeral cover which can pay up to ZWL$ 6 000," Toda general manager, Nyasha Shereni said in an interview.

The company said the service is strictly free to its customers and will not result in additional costs for users.

Ride hailing services are fast becoming popular, offering solutions to transport challenges via digital platforms and the latest innovation by Toda is expected to build customer confidence in the company.

Launched early this year, Toda is fast gaining market share in a highly competitive sector that also involves the likes of Vaya, Hwindi and G-Taxi.