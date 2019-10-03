Angola: Fifty Tractors Boost 2019/20 Agricultural Campaign in Benguela

2 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Family farming in the province of Benguela will benefit from 50 tractors and their implements to support the mechanization process and increase production during the 2019/2020 agricultural season, which forecasts a harvest of 890,000 tons of miscellaneous products against 390,852 from the previous season.

The information was advanced this Wednesday, to Angop, by the head of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Forests of Benguela, Martinho Gabriel, in a preview of what the sector in the province intends for the next agricultural year.

According to Martinho Gabriel, the tractors and implements, acquired by the government, will be distributed to the province's 10 agricultural mechanization brigades, initially with five each, for the use of 394,874 hectares of arable land in the present campaign.

He informed, by the way, that the number of families involved in the present agricultural campaign could reduce, since in the previous campaign 92,686 families were supported by the different brigades of the Agrarian Development Station (EDA), due to the progressive reduction of State support.

The official said that the expectation is that the number of family farmers to benefit from institutional support will decrease, as the responsibility for the provision of agricultural taxes is passed on to traders.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Agribusiness
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.