Angola: Fifty Tractors Boost 2019/20 Agricultural Campaign in Benguela

Benguela — Family farming in the province of Benguela will benefit from 50 tractors and their implements to support the mechanization process and increase production during the 2019/2020 agricultural season, which forecasts a harvest of 890,000 tons of miscellaneous products against 390,852 from the previous season.

The information was advanced this Wednesday, to Angop, by the head of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Forests of Benguela, Martinho Gabriel, in a preview of what the sector in the province intends for the next agricultural year.

According to Martinho Gabriel, the tractors and implements, acquired by the government, will be distributed to the province's 10 agricultural mechanization brigades, initially with five each, for the use of 394,874 hectares of arable land in the present campaign.

He informed, by the way, that the number of families involved in the present agricultural campaign could reduce, since in the previous campaign 92,686 families were supported by the different brigades of the Agrarian Development Station (EDA), due to the progressive reduction of State support.

The official said that the expectation is that the number of family farmers to benefit from institutional support will decrease, as the responsibility for the provision of agricultural taxes is passed on to traders.