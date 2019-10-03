Zimbabwe: Arson Crime Haunts Flamboyant Politician Hwarare, Sued for U.S.$3,6 Million

It never rains but pours for former Zimbabwe Sugarcane Milling Industry Workers Union (ZISMWU) secretary general, Admore Hwarare who is being sued for US$3,2 million by his employer years after criminal charges were levelled against him over fraud allegations.

Hwarare and the union's former top employees, Freddy Nyangwe, Simbarashe and Kariboni Nyemba were Tuesday slapped with the lawsuit as the company seeks to recover millions of it allegedly lost while settling financial obligations whose funds were squandered by the quartet.

According to the summons filed by the union, of the four the first three allegedly acquired loans using the company's name and also fraudulently transferred funds to their personal bank accounts.

This was before they reportedly roped in Kariboni to destroy evidence by torching the union's offices.

"The defendants connived to convert for their own use, the subscriptions due to plaintiff by having them deposited into their personal bank accounts and parties of their choice.

"They also took loans amounting US$268 996 from Fidelity Life Financial Services Assurance in the name of the Sugar Milling Industry Workers Union and fraudulently represented the plaintiff as the borrower," the court heard.

"As a result the plaintiff has been burdened by repayment of their personal loans."

According to the summons, Hwarare was employed as the secretary general for ZISMWU between 2010 and 2015.

His duties were to supervise his subordinates and other administration duties.

Nyangwe was the human resources executive for Tongaat Hullet Zimbabwe which employed the union's members including Hippo Valley Estates.

His duties also included supervision of plaintiff employees and remitting members subscriptions among other duties.

The plaintiffs income consisted of membership subscriptions deducted from members' salaries by their employees.

The court heard Simbarashe Nyemba was the union's president and also influenced his accomplices to convert membership funds to personal use..

It is alleged that he teamed up with Hwarare and Nyangwe to convert other funds which were deposited into the plaintiffs bank account to personal use.

The court heard after committing these offences, the four then burnt down the company offices in January 2015.

The company now wants Hwarare and his accomplices to pay US$3.6 million in compensation.

The case is pending.