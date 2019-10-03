Namibia: Suspected Poacher Denied Bail

A Namibian man made his first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today facing charges of being found in possession of a pangolin skin and he was denied bail.

Given Kulumbela (30) was arrested on Monday at Kongola service station by members of the anti-poaching unit who are deployed in the Bwabwata National Park.

He appeared before magistrate Clara Mwilima, state attorney Astrid Hewicke prosecuting.

His case was postponed to 26 November 2019 to allow for further police investigations.

He is charged with possession of protected wildlife products.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali told The Namibian that this is the second time in the past two weeks that an employee of Hillary Construction Company, where Kulumbela is employed, has been arrested for the possession of a pangolin skin.

"The suspect was on surveillance since the arrest of his colleague for the same offence," he said.

Sitali further alluded that about 33 cases involving protected wildlife products have been reported in the region since the beginning of the year and about 50 suspects were arrested in connection with these cases.