Namibia: Suspected Poacher Denied Bail

2 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A Namibian man made his first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today facing charges of being found in possession of a pangolin skin and he was denied bail.

Given Kulumbela (30) was arrested on Monday at Kongola service station by members of the anti-poaching unit who are deployed in the Bwabwata National Park.

He appeared before magistrate Clara Mwilima, state attorney Astrid Hewicke prosecuting.

His case was postponed to 26 November 2019 to allow for further police investigations.

He is charged with possession of protected wildlife products.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali told The Namibian that this is the second time in the past two weeks that an employee of Hillary Construction Company, where Kulumbela is employed, has been arrested for the possession of a pangolin skin.

"The suspect was on surveillance since the arrest of his colleague for the same offence," he said.

Sitali further alluded that about 33 cases involving protected wildlife products have been reported in the region since the beginning of the year and about 50 suspects were arrested in connection with these cases.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.