Tanzania: Bank Extends Operation Hours in Busy Branchesby

NMB bank will always strive to improve friendly services it offers to its customers including extending hours of business in some busy branches to 7pm on daily basis.

That was said by NMB's Dar es Salaam Zone Manager, Badru Idd in Dar es Salaam yesterday, while marking Customer Service Week that is an international celebration, showing the importance of customer service, and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

She said that their doors are opened to customers, who have different opinions on how services could be improved, adding: "NMB takes time to talk to customers on its products and listen to their grievances."

Ms Idd further noted that as the leading bank in the country they still want to make sure that all citizens become their customers in modern banking system to develop the country.

"We have opened the latest branch at Mbogwe in Geita Region with the sole aim of drawing services closer to the citizens and soon Busega is in the pipeline, totaling to 230 branches in every district in all corners of the country," she further said.

Expounding, the Manager hinted that the busy Kariakoo branch forms part of three ones that would extend their operation hours to 7pm, noting that security is advanced and no cause of worry.

Presiding over, Dar es Salaam City Council Director, Spora Liana, assured the bank and its customers that banking services are safe in the city with additional CCTV camera surveillance and police patrols.

"Rest assured that under the patronage of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda and Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander (RPC), Lazaro Mambosasa, it is you (NMB), to strategize for real business given the additional numbers of tourists and foreigners who want your money exchange and other financial transactions," she said.

Commenting, a customer of the bank, Isaac Kessy noted that according to his survey after banking with different financial institutions, NMB bank is leading with efficient services, saying: