Tanzania: Bank Extends Operation Hours in Busy Branchesby

3 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NMB bank will always strive to improve friendly services it offers to its customers including extending hours of business in some busy branches to 7pm on daily basis.

That was said by NMB's Dar es Salaam Zone Manager, Badru Idd in Dar es Salaam yesterday, while marking Customer Service Week that is an international celebration, showing the importance of customer service, and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

She said that their doors are opened to customers, who have different opinions on how services could be improved, adding: "NMB takes time to talk to customers on its products and listen to their grievances."

Ms Idd further noted that as the leading bank in the country they still want to make sure that all citizens become their customers in modern banking system to develop the country.

"We have opened the latest branch at Mbogwe in Geita Region with the sole aim of drawing services closer to the citizens and soon Busega is in the pipeline, totaling to 230 branches in every district in all corners of the country," she further said.

Expounding, the Manager hinted that the busy Kariakoo branch forms part of three ones that would extend their operation hours to 7pm, noting that security is advanced and no cause of worry.

Presiding over, Dar es Salaam City Council Director, Spora Liana, assured the bank and its customers that banking services are safe in the city with additional CCTV camera surveillance and police patrols.

"Rest assured that under the patronage of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda and Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander (RPC), Lazaro Mambosasa, it is you (NMB), to strategize for real business given the additional numbers of tourists and foreigners who want your money exchange and other financial transactions," she said.

Commenting, a customer of the bank, Isaac Kessy noted that according to his survey after banking with different financial institutions, NMB bank is leading with efficient services, saying:

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Company
Business
East Africa
Tanzania
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.