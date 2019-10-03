Tanzania: Kisarawe Introduces Ecotourism to Boost Economy

KISARAWE District has put in place strategies to turn its abundant reserved forests into effective source of its income through introducing ecotourism to boost revenue collection.

The district is home to popular forests of Kazimzumbwi and Pugu, which are near to Dar es Salaam city which has two main gateways: Dar es Salaam Port and Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Kisarawe District Commissioner (DC), Jokate Mwegelo was upbeat that the two gateways would help the district receive many tourists.

"We are going to make the forests part of tourism in our district, people will be coming for day trips, taking pictures of ecosystems... we have a huge opportunity for building recreational areas," Ms Mwegelo stated during an interview with the 'Daily News' recently.

She was speaking ahead of the industrial exhibitions and business forum planned to take place in Coast Region from 17th to 23rd this month.

Regional Commissioner's Office in collaboration with the Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN), Ltd and Tanzania Trade Development Authority is organizing the events.

The Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng. Evarist Ndikilo last week announced that a total of 173 industries have confirmed to participate in the events, but the organising committee targets to attract at least 400.

The region banks of the two events to attract more investors to invest in vast opportunities available in the region, ranging from agriculture, industry, fishing and tourism.

"Utilizing the forests we will be part of our efforts to diversify the district economy,' Ms Mwegelo stated.