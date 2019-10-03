Tanzania: Zantel, TPB On Mobile Financial Solution

3 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

IN a bid to increase use of mobile money services to simplify accessibility of financial services, Zantel Ezypesa has partnered with TPB bank to allow customers conduct interbank transactions from wallet to bank and bank to wallet.

The Head of Zantel Zanzibar, Mohammed Khamis Mussa said in Zanzibar yesterday that the initiative makes TPB the 12th bank to partner with Zantel for interbank transactions.

"Our industry keeps evolving at a very high pace and we always thrive to keep up with all the technological advancements, all in efforts to give our customers the best services by expanding accessibility of our mo bile money services through partnerships with other players," he said.

He added, "Through this partnership, our customers can now have access to TPB mobile banking through Ezypesa by simply going to Ezypesa menu," He said with mobile money, transactions have been made easy especially through partnerships with financial institutions like TPB, and it is exciting to add them to Zantel roaster.

"With TPB on board, our Ezypesa customers who are banking with TPB will now have the luxury of doing interbank transactions at their fingertips," he noted.

He said Zantel aims at easing transactions using Ezypesa, hence the partnership with various commercial partners to achieve the goal.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Company
Business
East Africa
ICT
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Idris Elba to Help Bring Economic Prosperity to Sherbro Island

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.