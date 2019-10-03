Tanzania, India Pledge to Bolster Relations

3 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE government of Tanzania has pledged to cement the existing diplomatic relationship with India by ensuring cooperation in various area for the betterment of both sides.

Deputy Secretary in the Min istry of Works, Transport and Communication, Dr Jimmy Yonazi said during the commemoration of 150th birthday of the Indian founding father, Mahatma Gandhi that the two countries have been working together for decades and that the cooperation will continue in various ar eas including agriculture, trade, education, culture and tourism.

Dr Yonazi represented the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Eng. Isaac Kamwelwe.

"Tanzania and India are cooperating in the sectors of Agriculture, trade, education, culture and tourism where our people are being nurtured with knowledge and creative skills," he said.

The Indian High commissioner to Tanzania Shri Sanjiv Kohli said his country was ready to work with Tanzania in developing key sectors as mentioned early in the speech.

"The Indian government offers scholarship to up to 500 Tanzanian students in Indian universities every year, we believe that the knowledge they acquire helps them to bring positive changes in the country," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.