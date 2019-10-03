Tanzania: Domestic Market Cap Increases By 1pct

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), 21-domestic market capitalisation has increased by 1.0 per cent in a quarterly basis as stock prices fell.

The DSE's Tanzania Stock Index (TSI), that measures the depth of local listed firm rose from 9.17tri/-in this year's quarter three from 9.08tr/-in quarter two.

DSE Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moremi Marwa said despite of the general decline in prices for some equities during the quarter, Vodacom Tanzania and NICOL saved the quarter after their stocks saw a price climb.

"Vodacom and NICOL counters outweighed the selling off pressure and decline of prices on other counters, which has in recent months emanates from both local and foreign investors," Mr Marwa said in DSE's CEO Quarterly Note.

The Quarterly Note named five companies whose share prices declined in three months to September as DSE by 12 percent to 1,060/ ,CRDB Bank and TOL Gases 9.0 percent to 100/- and 600/-respectively.

Other stocks were DCB bank 6.0 percent to 320/- and Mkombozi Bank 3.0to per cent780/-. The remaining 14 domestic listed companies' share prices remained unchanged during the quarter under review.

Generally, in Q3 the market experienced growth on all fronts- market size and liquidity, both on the domestic and overall equity market as well as the fixed income segment of the market.

Furthermore, total market capitalization-covering all 28 listed equities-also increased by 2.0 per cent to 19.06tri/-.

"This resulted from price increases from the two domestic companies, Vodacom and NICOL, and in three of the seven cross-listed counters," the report showed.

On the other hand, market turnover also increased significantly in Q3 compared to Q2. The turnover went up 20 times from 26.03bn/- transacted in Q2 to 527.41bn/-in Q3.

A significant part of this increase in turnover-499.8 bn/-, resulted from the one-off pre-arranged all-or-none block trade on the Vodacom counter.

The total market cap-covering all 28 listed firms-also has increased by 2.0 per cent from 18.74tri/-in Q2 to 19,06tri/-in Q3.

This resulted from price increases from the two domestic companies (Vodacom and NICOL) and in three of the seven cross-listed counters.